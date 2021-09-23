RANTOUL — A vigil to raise awareness of domestic violence is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in front of the Rantoul Municipal Building, 333 S. Tanner St.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is designed to remember those who have lost their lives and those who have survived at the hands of partners as well as to empower those in crisis.
National Domestic Violence Awareness Month got its start in 1981 when the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence held a nationwide day of unity to connect advocates for battered women.
Femi Fletcher, a former board member of Courage Connection, a Champaign-based domestic-violence shelter, will be the featured speaker.
Participants must wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines.
Candles will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring flashlights.
Contact organizer Debbra Sweat at 217-892-8038 for more information.
In the event of inclement weather, the vigil will assemble at The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd.