VILLA GROVE — Construction on the new Villa Grove community center is nearing the halfway point.
Mayor Cassandra A. Eversole-Gunter said the goal is to open the Richmond Park-based center, which will be equipped with a full gymnasium, in the fall.
Nearby outdoor sports amenities also will be improved.
“The community is excited,” Eversole-Gunter said. Contractors “are steadily progressing. They’re not completely indoors yet.”
Eversole-Gunter said the goal to open is September “at the latest.”
“We couldn’t be happier with Broeren-Russo,” which is overseeing construction. “They’ve kept it on schedule. No change orders. The communication has been very good.”
The city received a $2.1 million Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant to help pay for the center, whose price tag is now about $7 million. Cost to construct the building rose as a result of post-COVID-19 inflation.
Eversole-Gunter said the city has received donations for the center, including a large one from Union Pacific Railroad, and will borrow about $3 million to pay the remainder.
The building will include a gym that holds 350 people with a walking track above. The gym will be equipped with two half courts for volleyball, basketball and other sports, offices and a conference room.
The mezzanine that will hold the walking track will also be used to host yoga, aerobics, games and craft activities.
Other features at the new center: a concession stand and full kitchen available for rental. The concession and restrooms also will serve the entire adjacent sports complex at Richman Park.
And, Broeren-Russo Project Engineer Byron Denhart said, the center will be available as a storm shelter.
The city also plans to improve its baseball and softball fields and other amenities for “indoor and outdoor sports programming.” The approximately 40-acre park is already known for its outdoor athletic fields.
Eversole-Gunter said the city will hire a community center director “in the next month or so” who will be in charge of scheduling and operation of the facility.
“We also hope to offer some educational opportunities,” she said.
The town has been without a community center for several years. Its former community center was located on Main Street but was damaged by flooding and torn down.
Programs that would normally have been held in a community center have been instead held at the United Methodist Church, which has a gym, and in school facilities.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of construction until last year.