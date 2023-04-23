Becca Kasdan, a University of Illinois doctoral student in violin performance, plays her own instrument in front of a case that holds one that belonged to a victim of the Holocaust at the Spurlock Museum in Urbana. Kasdan, who is Jewish and whose family escaped persecution in Russia in the early 1900s, will be featured in the local Violins of Hope project’s opening concert, set for 5:30 p.m. today at the museum.