CHAMPAIGN — With so much misunderstanding in the world, Yael Gertner looks to music as a way to foster harmony and understanding.
That’s one of the goals the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation and its local community partners have in bringing the Violins of Hope project to Champaign-Urbana, and with it nearly a dozen concerts, workshops and educational events, she said.
An organizer of more than a month’s worth of Violins of Hope events that begin today, Gertner said music transcends all cultures and borders and brings people together.
“We’re hoping to share that,” she said.
The international Violins of Hope project features violins, violas and cellos collected since World War II, with many once belonging to Jews before the war.
According to the organization, founder Amnon Weinstein has spent two decades locating and restoring violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.
Gertner said Holocaust education remains important, and “it’s still very much something that we experience, we think about.”
But this project isn’t really about Holocaust education, she said.
“It’s about a culture, outreach and celebrating our life and our culture with the broad community,” Gertner said.
To be part of this project means a lot to Becca Kasdan, a University of Illinois doctoral candidate in violin performance, who will be featured in the opening concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.
“I’m Jewish and my family escaped persecution for being Jewish around the 1910s, 1920s,” Kasdan said.
Music has always been an important part of her family, which came to the U.S. from Russia and was one of the lucky families to escape, she said.
She was set to get three of the violins to try out this week, ahead of the performance.
One belonged to the first concertmaster of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and two others have stories of having been played in a labor camp and belonging to Jewish musicians who were persecuted in the period leading up to the Holocaust, Kasdan said.
The opening concert will also feature music, dance, visual arts, Violins of Hope co-founder Avshalom Weinstein and a doctoral lecture recital by Kasdan followed by a dessert reception.
Co-sponsors of the Violins of Hope line-up in Champaign-Urbana include JCC Chicago, the Spurlock Museum, Illini Hillel, Illini Chabad, Sinai Temple, the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the UI Urbana-Champaign’s Program in Jewish Culture and Society and the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Endowment Foundation.
There will be a few private programs included at Urbana and University Laboratory high schools and ClarkLindsey, but the opening night concert and many other programs are open to the public and free to attend.
Other free public events include:
- April 30: Bagel brunch and chamber-music concert at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1:30 p.m. concert, Spurlock Museum.
- May 11: Deborah Stauss and Cantor Jeff Warschauer in concert followed by community dancing, 7 p.m., Spurlock Museum.
- May 12: Kabbalat Shabbat music and dancing with Strauss and Warschauer, 7:30 p.m., Sinai Temple, 3104 Windsor Road, C.
- May 14: For kids: PJLibrary, including Jewish song time for kids with Stauss and Warschauer, 1:15 p.m., Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., U.
- May 21: For kids: PJLibrary hands-on afternoon of music, 1 p.m., Spurlock Museum.
- May 31: Klezmer Workshop with Jake Shulman-Ment, time and location to be announced.
- June 1: Closing concert with Shulman-Ment, Abigale Reisman and Kurt Bjorling, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl Tavern, 106 N. Race St., U.