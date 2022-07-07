DANVILLE — On a cloudless day when temperatures approached 100, Pete Powell and other volunteers planted dozens of American flags along the main entrance to Balloons Over Vermilion. It was a steamy — but satisfying — way for the group to spend the day after the Fourth of July.
“We love the American flag,” said Powell, a leader of the local Patriot Guard Riders. “To me, I see a flag and that means life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thanks to Powell’s volunteer work, Bowman Avenue sports a patriotic look just as balloonists arrive in town. Today, Powell will display service flags at the Vermilion Regional Airport — site of the annual hot air balloon celebration — as a way to “honor all veterans and first responders,” he said.
“We sincerely appreciate his help in greeting all of our visitors in a festive and patriotic way,” said Cassie Keister, Balloons Over Vermilion marketing and media chair.
Powell has helped decorate since the event returned to Danville six years ago. That the ground was hard and heat index was soaring on Tuesday didn’t matter one bit.
“It really does look nice with the flags flying in the wind,” he said. “This is all volunteer. We get paid by the family knowing that their special person got the honors they deserve.”