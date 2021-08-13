So long, summer break. The last weekend before thousands of area students return to classes — in person and in masks —
features fireworks in St. Joseph, comic-book giveaways at C-U libraries, a much-anticipated country concert in Georgetown and a heavy police presence in Farmer City. Here’s a quick glance at four headliners on the weekend menu, from Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO
.
FARMER CITYThe purpose of Saturday’s Back the Badge Fest, as organizer Matt Stuckey sees it: “Our police do so much daily. They deserve so much more than a thank you, but this is just one way for us to do that as a community.” He expects a turnout of 2,500 at Farmer City Raceway from noon to 10 p.m., where police get in free and live music plays all day (Mitch Rossell, Alexis Wilkins, 3 Gun Whiskey, Thomas Tillman Band, Matt Poss Band).
CHAMPAIGN
Two weeks before Bret Bielema’s Illini football debut on campus, Janet Rayfield’s women’s soccer squad wraps up the exhibition season with a 3 p.m. Saturday home date with Notre Dame. Then it’s Movie Night at Demirjian Park, with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” on the video board at 5:30 p.m. Both the match and the movie are free — and so are the popcorn bucket and refill awaiting the first 500 fans through the gate.
GEORGETOWN
Taking the main stage tonight in the final area fair of the summer: Tracy Lawrence, the voice on eight hits that reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. A day later, the 2021 Georgetown Fair closes with a loaded Saturday lineup — llamas, goats, the prettiest baby and longest ponytail/piggytail contests, the 25th annual pedal tractor pull, a demolition derby and Logan Kirby and Sun’s Legacy in concert.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA
Happy World Free Comic Book Day Eve. To mark the occasion Saturday, the Champaign Public Library will host virtual Q&As with artist/illustrator Sweeney Boo (of Captain Marvel fame) at noon and Jeremy Whitley (author of the featured free comic book “School for Extraterrestrial Girls”) at 3 p.m. The lineup of family-friendly offerings at the Urbana Free Library (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) includes superhero mask making and trivia contests.