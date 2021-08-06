Your weekend forecast: Mostly sunny with lows in the 50s and a high probability for thunderous applause
in Mahomet (site of tonight’s 26th annual Run Mahomet), Royal (golf cart parade takes off Saturday) and Parkland‘s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre
(opening tonight: “The Kingdom of Dreams, A Tale of Oz”). And that’s not all that’s on tap this weekend. Here are five other area highlights, courtesy Editor
JEFF D’ALESSIO
.
VILLA GROVEIt’s a Douglas County tradition like no other: the 42nd edition of Villa Grove Ag Days, which kicks off tonight with a carnival and the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Ag Days, among other events. Saturday’s itinerary includes a parade, 5K, corn-eating contest, demolition derby and Whiskey River taking the stage at 8 p.m. for a show that’s a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll.
MONTICELLO
Coming to downtown Saturday: a celebration that’s one part back-to-school festival (3 to 6 p.m.), one part salute to first responders, military members and veterans (6 p.m.). The latter was suggested by the Oberheim family, who after attending an honor parade in Mahomet in June asked if something similar could be held in their hometown. Monticello’s version is open to all police, fire, EMS, 911 and veterans groups.
GEORGETOWN
You name it, the last fair on the area’s summer schedule has it — the golden-wedding- day celebration, celebrity bingo, rodeo and contests for the titles Georgetown Fair queen, prettiest baby, longest ponytail/pigtail and best country karaoke. Livestock are featured Saturday, the first of eight event-packed days of a fair known for drawing star power — from Loretta Lynn and Tanya Tucker to a young Garth Brooks in 1990.
URBANA
More than 40 local and regional artists have been booked for the third annual Crystal Lake Park Art Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Brought to you by 40 North and the Urbana Park District and back to being an in-person event after going virtual in 2020, the fair will feature paintings, textiles, ceramics, photography, jewelry, glass, mixed media, a kids make-and-take project with UrVANa and “Poems on tap” from the talented Jim O’Brien.
GIBSON CITY
Attention, fans of ’80s glam-rock music: Warrant — of “Heaven” and “Cherry Pie” fame — will rock Ford County tonight as the headliner of Gibson Area Hospital’s Summer Bash 2021. The fitting theme of this year’s event, set in downtown Gibson City: “Thank You To All Our Healthcare Workers.”