Beware of fidgety dogs in Gifford, Tolono and Arthur around dusk Saturday, when all three towns get a head start on the Fourth of July with fireworks festivities. Those are just a few of the events on a busy weekend docket around the area.
GIFFORD
After a year off, the Gifford Community Celebration is back with a parade down Main Street (10 a.m. Saturday), fireworks at the park (dusk Saturday) and a whole lot more.
GIBSON CITY
“Classic Cars, Mopars, Hot Rods, Foreign Jobs, Motorcycles, Jeeps & Golf Carts, Country Cruisin’ Pick-Ups, Rat Rods & Project Cars. Bring ’em all” to Gibson City’s downtown Cruise Night from 6-9 today, organizers implore.
TOLONO
Rev up the golf carts for today’s 8 p.m. parade, the official kickoff to Tolono’s Fun Days Festival. Among the highlights Saturday: the 7 a.m. flag-raising ceremony and patriotic gospel sing-along at West Side Park’s Military Memorial, an 11 a.m. parade featuring a salute to Unity music and fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Beer buffs, this is the weekend for you, with the Mahomet Craft Beer Festival set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday downtown and Urbana’s Riggs Beer Co. celebrating its fifth birthday with a four-day festival that started Thursday.
MONTICELLO
After being called off (due to COVID-19) last summer for the first time in its 66-year history, the Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo is a go from 5-10 tonight and Saturday, rain or shine.
CHAMPAIGN
Booked for the park district’s summer concert series: Rose Bowl Tavern regulars Ian Shepherd & Company, who will play Hessel Park from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your own lawn chairs and refreshments.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
It’s a double feature of fireworks in the 9 o’clock hour both Saturday and Sunday — at Jurgens Park near the Douglas-Moultrie county line, part of the Arthur Freedom Celebration, and Arcola’s Moore Park a day later.
