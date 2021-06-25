Listen to this article

Questions for Tom's Mailbag (2 p.m. publication)? Click here

Gifford Community Celebration
Buy Now

From left, Gifford Community Celebration organizers Robin Clements, Logan Hesterberg, Niki Swinney and Callie Heidbreder.

Beware of fidgety dogs in Gifford, Tolono and Arthur around dusk Saturday, when all three towns get a head start on the Fourth of July with fireworks festivities. Those are just a few of the events on a busy weekend docket around the area.

GIFFORD

After a year off, the Gifford Community Celebration is back with a parade down Main Street (10 a.m. Saturday), fireworks at the park (dusk Saturday) and a whole lot more.

GIBSON CITY

“Classic Cars, Mopars, Hot Rods, Foreign Jobs, Motorcycles, Jeeps & Golf Carts, Country Cruisin’ Pick-Ups, Rat Rods & Project Cars. Bring ’em all” to Gibson City’s downtown Cruise Night from 6-9 today, organizers implore.

TOLONO

Rev up the golf carts for today’s 8 p.m. parade, the official kickoff to Tolono’s Fun Days Festival. Among the highlights Saturday: the 7 a.m. flag-raising ceremony and patriotic gospel sing-along at West Side Park’s Military Memorial, an 11 a.m. parade featuring a salute to Unity music and fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Beer buffs, this is the weekend for you, with the Mahomet Craft Beer Festival set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday downtown and Urbana’s Riggs Beer Co. celebrating its fifth birthday with a four-day festival that started Thursday.

MONTICELLO

After being called off (due to COVID-19) last summer for the first time in its 66-year history, the Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo is a go from 5-10 tonight and Saturday, rain or shine.

CHAMPAIGN

Booked for the park district’s summer concert series: Rose Bowl Tavern regulars Ian Shepherd & Company, who will play Hessel Park from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your own lawn chairs and refreshments.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

It’s a double feature of fireworks in the 9 o’clock hour both Saturday and Sunday — at Jurgens Park near the Douglas-Moultrie county line, part of the Arthur Freedom Celebration, and Arcola’s Moore Park a day later.

JEFF D’ALESSIO

Trending Videos