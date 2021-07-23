concert

Wayne Rice, left, and Mark Hicks, center, both technicians with Shawnee LED out of Carbondale, unload and prepare to mount the videoboards to be used for the concerts at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana, including tonight’s Beach Boys show.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Let the games — whack-a-mole, skee-ball, pop-a-shot — begin. Today brings not only the long-awaited start to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo — WAND will televise the Opening Ceremonies live at 5:55 a.m., then again at 6:30 p.m. — but it’s also the first full day of

the Champaign County Fair in Urbana, with the 4-H Horse Show kicking things off this morning and The Beach Boys playing the

grandstand at night. Here are five other headliners of a busy weekend schedule around the area, courtesy Editor Jeff D’Alessio

.

MAHOMETThe bait worms are on the house. “We have lots,” says Jennifer Wick, the coordinator of Family Fishing Day, set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve’s Boathouse Peninsula. Walk-ups are welcome, the bluegill are biting, cane poles are available for beginners and all fishing is catch and release.

FAIRMOUNTTwo days, seven live music acts, 30-plus artists, wine slushies and sangria. Those are among the highlights of Sleepy Creek Vineyards’ Art & Music Festival, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

LODA

Back on the Iroquois County summer schedule after a one-year COVID-19 break: Loda Good Ole Days, featuring tonight’s pageant and talent show, Saturday’s parade and fireworks and Sunday’s 10th annual truck and tractor pull.

URBANA

Saturday is shaping up to be a scorcher, so the Urbana Pops Orchestra‘s 6:30 p.m. free concert — featuring the music of Handel, Holst, Ives and Sousa — has been moved from the parking lot to the indoor gym at Urbana Middle School. So, there’s no need to pack a lawn chair, but do bring a mask, required by the school district to protect young musicians and others.

GIBSON CITY

It’s a Sunday night triple feature at Harvest Moon Drive-in: the 15-game Kids Carnival benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 6:30; Classic Cars Cruise Night at 7:30, with free admission for any driver who pulls up in a classic car, truck, hot rod or highly modified motorcycle; and “Black Widow” and “Space Jam” showing on two screens starting at 8:45.

