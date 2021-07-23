Let the games — whack-a-mole, skee-ball, pop-a-shot — begin. Today brings not only the long-awaited start to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo — WAND will televise the Opening Ceremonies live at 5:55 a.m., then again at 6:30 p.m. — but it’s also the first full day of
the Champaign County Fair in Urbana, with the 4-H Horse Show kicking things off this morning and The Beach Boys playing the
grandstand at night. Here are five other headliners of a busy weekend schedule around the area, courtesy Editor Jeff D’Alessio
.
MAHOMETThe bait worms are on the house. “We have lots,” says Jennifer Wick, the coordinator of Family Fishing Day, set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve’s Boathouse Peninsula. Walk-ups are welcome, the bluegill are biting, cane poles are available for beginners and all fishing is catch and release.
FAIRMOUNTTwo days, seven live music acts, 30-plus artists, wine slushies and sangria. Those are among the highlights of Sleepy Creek Vineyards’ Art & Music Festival, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
LODA
Back on the Iroquois County summer schedule after a one-year COVID-19 break: Loda Good Ole Days, featuring tonight’s pageant and talent show, Saturday’s parade and fireworks and Sunday’s 10th annual truck and tractor pull.
URBANA
Saturday is shaping up to be a scorcher, so the Urbana Pops Orchestra‘s 6:30 p.m. free concert — featuring the music of Handel, Holst, Ives and Sousa — has been moved from the parking lot to the indoor gym at Urbana Middle School. So, there’s no need to pack a lawn chair, but do bring a mask, required by the school district to protect young musicians and others.
GIBSON CITY
It’s a Sunday night triple feature at Harvest Moon Drive-in: the 15-game Kids Carnival benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 6:30; Classic Cars Cruise Night at 7:30, with free admission for any driver who pulls up in a classic car, truck, hot rod or highly modified motorcycle; and “Black Widow” and “Space Jam” showing on two screens starting at 8:45.