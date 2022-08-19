Weekend Watch: Music, milestones and Matthew Mayer
Before we get to best bets of the weekend, one quick long-range planning note: Citing a multitude of factors, officials announced this week that the just-completed Georgetown Fair will move one month back on the calendar beginning in 2023, to July 8-15.
And with that, here’s a dozen worth of area spots hosting eagerly anticipated events today through Sunday.
SANGAMON AVENUE, Gibson City
Still rocking in America 40 years later, ’80s chart topper Night Ranger headlines Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services’ Summer Bash. The second annual event — which last year brought Warrant to downtown Gibson City — is the hospital’s way of saying thanks to employees (“for pushing through the pandemic”) and local businesses (“they struggled, they battled, they adapted”).
Show time is 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission is free.
COPPER CREEK CHURCH, Champaign
Happy 10th birthday to the southwest Champaign church, which will celebrate after Sunday’s 10 a.m. service with bounce houses, yard games, Kona Ice and a lunch of pizzas, burgers and hot dogs. All are welcome, Lead Pastor Scott Keeble says.
BRICKS AND IVY SPORTS, Hoopeston
You never know who’s going to show up for an autograph session at the Hoopeston hot spot. Three weeks before a visit from the actor who played the pre-chainsaw-carrying child version of Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th” comes a show starring new Illini basketball big man Matthew Mayer.
The Baylor transfer is scheduled to sign from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, with regular autograph tickets priced at $25, inscriptions running another $10 and VIP access going for $45 (includes a stand-up photo opp, autograph ticket and first-in-line privileges).
VILLAGE MALL, Danville
It’s kickstands up at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Village Mall parking lot, the starting point for the third annual Ride for Recovery. The 106-mile, Step Recovery Center-organized motorcycle caravan will take riders through the back roads of Indiana, then back to Danville, all to honor those in recovery and remember those who lost their lives to drugs.
MARKET STREET, Sadorus
Consider Saturday’s the first of many downtown car shows down the road if all goes as well as expected. Sponsored by the Sundowners Car Club, Sadorus’ “Anything on Wheels Car and Bike Show” gets going at noon with participant and spectator voting, to be followed by a 3 p.m. awards show.
PACA BUILDINGS, Champaign
Want to own a piece of Champaign Central history now that the high school’s $102.7 million extreme makeover is just about complete? Your chance comes Saturday, when the local Preservation and Conservation Association holds a back-to-school-themed garage sale at two Champaign locations — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its storage building (1302 Parkland Court) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its retail store (44 E. Washington St.).
Items up for sale include art-room work and tables and theater seats from Central, wooden lockers from Rantoul and barn siding, roll-down maps, slate blackboards and a variety of other items from the University of Illinois and local commercial and residential buildings.
DOWNTOWN, Atwood
Among the highlights of the 28th annual Friday-Saturday Atwood Apple Dumpling Festival: a bike rodeo, the Shalynn’s Shuffle 5K, a performance by the Coles County Barbershop Chorus and the Frank Bragg Memorial Antique Tractor Show.
NIXON TOWNSHIP PARK, Weldon
The summer of sesquicentennial celebrations continues, with Weldon (pop. 369) joining Bellflower, Bismarck, Rankin, Roberts and St. Joseph in throwing itself a 150th birthday bash. It doubles as the DeWitt County village’s annual homecoming festival, with a Saturday lineup that includes tractor pulls at noon, a rain-or-shine car show at 2, the DeLand American Legion‘s famous pork-chop supper at 5 and fireworks at dusk.
HARTMAN PARK, Pesotum
Bring your own snacks, drinks and blankets, and the village will handle the entertainment, showing Disney’s “Encanto” on the big screen, part of Pesotum’s annual Movie in the Park promotion at 8 tonight.
I HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER, Champaign
On the celebrity guest list of presenters at the two-day Dark History & Horror Convention: Dacre Stoker, great-grandnephew of 1897 ‘Dracula’ author Bram Stoker (“125 years of Secrets of Dracula, Unearthed”); attorney Bob Motta, who’ll speak about his most famous former client (“Defense Diaries Presents The Case of the Creep, John Wayne Gacy”) and … yes, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup (“Death Investigations: A Conversation”).
VILLAGE PARK, Mansfield
Homecoming in the Piatt County village is a three-day affair, with $25 going to the winning entries in the 10 a.m. Saturday parade and a menu that includes a chicken and noodle dinner (5-7 p.m., Mansfield United Methodist) and Sunday’s “Blowin’ Smoke BBQ Cook Off” (chicken at 12:30 p.m., ribs an hour later).
FIRESIDE EVENT SPACE, Westville
From the “Whatever happened to …” files comes the star of today’s 8 p.m. comedy show in Vermilion County: “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan. A cast regular for 148 episodes from 1996 to 2001, Kattan’s most memorable roles include Mango the exotic dancer and Mr. Peepers, the suspenders-wearing human ape.