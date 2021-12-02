WESTVILLE — People started showing up two hours prior to the 11:30 a.m. start of Wednesday’s annual senior-citizen dinner in the old gym at Westville High School.
They were there to visit friends, drink coffee and soak in the day that so many look forward to. Like many events, last year’s luncheon did not happen, a casualty of the pandemic.
The pandemic’s presence also played a factor in Wednesday’s turnout as a little more than 100 people were on hand at an event that generally draws about 250.
It’s not just the seniors who look forward to the dinner. Many of those helping with it do as well.
Nicole Neuman, who with Matt Reynolds sponsors the Westville High student council, called it “the best day of the year for me since I don’t have a family anymore.”
“This is like my Christmas. It’s enough to bring tears to my eyes,” she said.
Neuman also served as master of ceremonies. Each senior citizen received a raffle ticket, and numbers were drawn for raffle prizes. Seniors were also recognized based on their age.
People couldn’t claim that they didn’t get enough to eat. The seniors dined on a meal of ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
The dinner has been held annually since 1995 — the brainchild of former Westville administrator Denny Watson “as a way for students and the school to give back to the community,” Superintendent Seth Miller said. While Watson organized that first dinner, student-council sponsor Bob Lehmann and art club sponsor Aleta Garcia carried it out.
“It’s always well received, well attended,” Miller said. “We were disappointed we weren’t able to have it last year. This year we were excited to be able to do it again.”
He stressed that while it’s sponsored by the Westville school, senior citizens of all area communities are welcome to attend.
The Westville High School and Junior High student councils and high school art club helped with the event, including bringing meals, helping seniors to their seats and making table decorations. Many of the decorations and place mats were made by elementary students. Jamie Jennings’ class also served as coat check people.
One of the helpers was 18-year-old Desiree Darnell, who was visiting with 89-year-old Mary Ann Howell at her table.
“She’s a lovely girl, isn’t she?” Howell said of Desiree, who walked her to her seat and is hoping for a full scholarship to play softball next year at Danville Area Community College, where she will major in physical education. “She’s good with old people, I can tell you that.”
Howell said she moved to Westville in 2013 with her late husband, Richard, and they came to the dinner every year.
“Everyone here is so kind. They’re just so helpful,” Howell said.
Beverly Brazas said she wouldn’t miss the annual dinner. At 95, she lives alone and just passed her driver’s test.
She said she has been on hand at the dinners from the beginning.
“We come early,” she said. “I usually get about three friends and we get here about an hour before it starts so we can sit together.”
She left no doubt she is Westville to her core. Her grandson, Joe Brazas, teaches driver’s ed and science and coaches at the high school, and she lauded Miller for his work at the school.
Bob and Toni Potter were sitting together with friends John and Betty Brown. Toni Potter and Betty Brown formerly worked as cooks at the school.
“The service and the food are great, and the kids are very polite,” Bob Potter said. “It’s a chance for us old people to mingle.”
High school student-council President Bryce Burnett said the dinner is a lot of work, but it’s worth it because “it’s a way to give back” to others.
The day’s prep began about 7:30 a.m. setting up tables, getting drinks ready and decorating. The school cooks prepared the meals.
He said the student-council members look forward to it.
“Every year, I get more and more compliments on how it’s run,” Burnett said.
Among those who tries to help each year in the serving line is state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian.
Marron said he considers Westville his adopted hometown, with many family members hailing from the community, including both of his grandparents on his mother’s side.
Miller said state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has also helped in the past.