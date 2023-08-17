WESTVILLE — A town of coal mines, a town of bars and taverns, a town of foreign languages, a town that loves football at night.
Westville was and is that and more, and starting Saturday, the Vermilion County village will toast that history with a 17-day celebration of its 150th anniversary, prior to and during the Labor Day holiday.
Immigrants from no fewer than 38 countries flocked to Westville to work in the town’s several coal mines and mercantile shops, sesquicentennial Chairman Gary Delhaye said, with workers from Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and France among many others making the town a melting pot of nations.
One can only imagine the different languages being spoken on the streets of Westville.
Coal mining in the Westville area started in the late 1800s and continued through the late 1940s.
It came at a high price.
Delhaye said an estimated 500 miners died in the mines over the years. It’s unknown how many died later from black lung and other mining-related illnesses.
“We had a lot of ethnic groups that used to meet in different sections of town, depending on where their nationalities were located,” he said.
Certain sections of town had nicknames.
If you lived in the “sardine patch,” it was because that section of Westville had houses cobbled so close together “they were packed in like sardines,” Delhaye said.
If you lived in Kellyville, it was likely because you were an Irish immigrant.
Life was tough. They weren’t the good old days for many. That’s one reason Westville had so many taverns and bars.
“We had over 40 taverns at one time,” Delhaye said. “Coal miners were living in crowded boarding houses. Most bars served free food. Many were without families who hadn’t come overseas yet, or they were unmarried.”
They were living in a strange land, and for many the tavern offered a respite.
Among the events marking the 150th is an “Ode to the Coal Miners — Westville, Grape Creek, Hawbuck, Belgium and Hegeler.” The program is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Rosie’s Tavern. Speakers will present coal mining history and recognize miner fatalities with a reading of names and ringing a bell.
As part of a historical ceremony at 2 p.m. Aug. 27, a coal-miner metal artwork dedication and time capsule burial will take place at the depot.
The mines began to close as other jobs developed, including factory jobs. The availability of natural gas increased, and the demand for coal dropped.
Westville’s rich history also includes the high school hosting the nation’s first night football game in 1928, although there is some dispute over whether Westville was first.
“It was a vision by Russell Guin to bring in poles and hang lighting,” Delhaye said. “All games at that time were played during the day.”
Because so many of Westville’s population worked in the mines during the day and were unable to watch the games, it was natural to try Friday night lights. More than 4,000 people attended that first game.
Playing on a field illuminated by 28 1,000-watt bulbs and using a ball painted white, the Tigers beat visiting Milford 26-6.
Delhaye said a special recognition program is planned Sept. 1 to take place before the high school’s home football game. It will honor those who are all-state athletes and hall of famers.
He said some honorees from the 1950s and ’60s are coming back.
Located in the eastern part of Illinois, Westville didn’t get its name from its location. Rather, it was named after William and Elizabeth West, who settled the area in 1820.
The town’s historic CE&I train depot was built in 1885 and now serves as a museum.
“They used to send Western Union telegraphs from that depot,” Delhaye said. “Many of the immigrants came into the depot to build their life.”
Another source of travel in early days was the interurban an electrified railroad that ran between towns and down the center of some village streets.
Also on tap during the 17 days of celebration: Lions Club Labor Day festivities.
Club President Andy Dugas said it has held a Labor Day parade for 112 years and a holiday celebration for more than 20 years.
Partnering with the village of Westville, the club will hold a float contest for the parade to encompass the 150th anniversary of the community. The village will award prize money.
“Our theme is ‘Through the Decades,’ and we’re asking people to decorate floats based on the town’s history, whether it’s coal mining or high school football,” Dugas said.
For the second straight year, there will be a national country music act — this year, Tracy Lawrence will perform Sept. 2 at Zamberletti Park.
Other Lions Club attractions include a queen pageant featuring 13 contestants and a pretty baby contest.
“We’ll have fireworks Sunday night,” Dugas said. “There will be bingo and a raffle and bags tournament in the park on Sunday.”
Sesquicentennial committee organizers have worked hard to appeal to all ages with activities during the town’s celebration.
A full schedule of events is available in Westville and on Delhaye’s Facebook page (@Gary.Delhaye.1).