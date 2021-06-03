Jane Seiler picks up her order from Sidney Dairy Barn’s Dennis Riggs on Wednesday at Windsor of Savoy.
Local businessman James Barham (bottom right) sprung for one hour’s worth of ice cream — served from the window of Riggs’ Moo Mobile — for residents of the retirement village as a way to provide cheer and honor his late mother, Lois.
It marked Barham’s second good-deed visit this year. On Feb. 14 — when restrictions were tight and spirits were lagging due to the pandemic — he delivered 20 dozen roses to be handed out at the facility.
“Their eyes danced,” he said.
“There were a few tears, too,” Seiler said. “It was wonderful.”
The response prompted Barham to return — this time with the popular and easy-to-spot Moo Mobile (below: Riggs chats up Windsor of Savoy resident Mary Taber).
“Just as a kind gesture,” Barham said. “It’s a reminder that we can still do good things for other people.”