CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Park District, city of Champaign, Human Kinetics and the Champaign Center Partnership have joined forces again this year for the fifth annual Bundle Ups Clothing Drive.
Residents are encouraged to donate new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarves and other cold-weather clothing to assist those in need this winter.
Donations are being collected through Dec. 16 at the following Champaign locations and will be distributed after that:
- Martens Center, 1515 N. Market St.
- Champaign City Building, 102 N.
- Neil St.
- Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive.
- Bresnan Meeting Center, 706 Kenwood Road.
- Springer Cultural Center, 201 N. Randolph St.
Jameel Jones, director of recreation for the park district, said last year’s drive netted more than 600 items.
“The Champaign community is so kind and generous, and this is just one more way for people to provide assistance to those in need this winter season,” he said.