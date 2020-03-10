URBANA — The Urbana Business Association and Rewind 92.5 are teaming up again for the “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”
Festivities in downtown Urbana will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, but the parade begins at 6:45 p.m. and runs down Main Street from Race Street to Broadway Avenue. Mayor Diane Marlin will serve as grand marshal.
Parents should bring children early so they can decorate their own St. Patrick’s cardboard box parade float with donated and repurposed items and then march in the parade.