CHAMPAIGN — Eighty spots were initially available for Sunday’s Scott Bennett Sensory Swim at Stephens Family YMCA.
It took a mere three hours for all of them to be filled when registration opened Thursday.
Such is the legacy of Sen. Bennett, who made inclusivity a focal point while he served Illinois’ 52nd district as a state senator before his death on Dec. 9, 2022.
“Scott Bennett was a champion for our community,” Alyssa Anderson said. “He really prioritized legislative work and advocacy work, and when he passed away, so many people were gutted because of just what an amazing human being he was.”
We felt like “we had just lost this person who was committed to being a champion for us and committed to really making a difference for our children.”
The event hits home for both Anderson, director of Larkin’s Place at Stephens Family YMCA, and Meredith Barnes of CU Able.
Both have daughters with disabilities and have weathered the challenges inherent to finding activities that they can partake in.
“One of the very small things that we felt like we could do was try and honor his legacy of community and of advocacy, but also bringing people together,” Anderson said.
The event — a joint venture between Larkin’s Place at Stephens Family YMCA and CU Able — will take advantage of the myriad of accessible features that the YMCA has to offer.
Handicap-accessible chair lifts are present in each of the venue’s pools, including the warm-water therapy pool that also will be open to swimmers. An elevator provides access to the top of the aquatic center’s sizable slide.
“I think that might be the only one in the nation,” Barnes said. “I don’t know, but it’s pretty amazing.”
There won’t be any music played at the event, which will span an hour and a half starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s not too long, but not too short,” Anderson said.
Events such as Sunday’s are part of an initiative to host more family-oriented events for those in the area with disabilities.
While the YMCA has a number of initiatives that serve individuals, Anderson wanted to branch out and offer more services that would support families. She reached out to Barnes, and their organizations began brainstorming ways they could work together.
“We met and just kind of talked about what things we can do to help support families,” Anderson said.
“Some of the ideas were, we’re doing a family resource series, we’re doing a parent support group here and then we just got to talking about what a loss Scott’s death was and what a hole it created for a lot of families in our community.”
It will also mark an unofficial return from the COVID-19 pandemic for many of the event’s attendees.
“Our families were very affected due to health concerns and what have you,” Barnes said. “Our population seems to have come out of the pandemic slower than the general population and so we’re really excited to get back into person and see humans again.
“I think most families are very excited to be able to reconnect, and so I think there is a lot of excitement, and I think that’s one of the reasons that it may have filled up so fast, too, is that people are really, really needing this.”