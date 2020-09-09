CHAMPAIGN — For U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a tour of the Champaign post office on Mattis Avenue confirmed the many reasons he’s a big postal service supporter.
“I learned what I already expected,” he said Tuesday.
That is: The U.S. Postal Service does “a great job,” and that’s often taken for granted, Davis said.
The Taylorville Republican was at the Champaign post office to discuss his support for increased funding for the postal service and his vote in favor of the Delivering for America Act, which passed the House of Representatives on Aug. 22.
In part, that legislation would appropriate $25 billion as an additional payment for the postal service and would bar any changes that would reduce the level of service or impede prompt, reliable postal service through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would also prohibit treating election mail as any class of mail other than first-class.
Davis said he gives postal employees “a lot of credit.”
“They’re doing their jobs,” he said. “They’re not playing politics.”
Davis has also been a co-sponsor of the USPS Fairness Act, which would provide the postal service with financial relief by repealing the mandate that it pre-fund future retirement health benefits, and House Resolution 54, urging the postal service to maintain a six-day delivery schedule.
In a statement issued to The News-Gazette on Tuesday, Davis’ opponent in November’s election said she’d “fight tirelessly to protect the USPS” if elected.
“I stand firmly against any cuts to the United States Postal Service and believe it should be fully funded, unlike Washington Republicans who continually stand in the way of much-needed support for the USPS,” Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan said.
“This is about more than voting by mail — these are attacks on small businesses that rely on the USPS to run their business, patients and veterans who rely on the USPS for medication, and families who pay their bills through the mail.”