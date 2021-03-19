URBANA -- Champaign County will make a short-term loan of up to $5.3 million to the county Regional Planning Commission to help the agency through a state and federal funding freeze resulting from the county’s overdue 2019 audit.
The county board approved the move Thursday night, but not before some Republican members chastised Democratic County Auditor George Danos about the late audit and called on him to resign.
“You should resign. You are not doing your job,” said board member Jim McGuire.
Fellow board member Jim Goss told Danos he’s paid to be the financial watchdog of the county, and that the failure of late county audits “falls on you.”
“You have failed as an auditor for the county and should promptly submit your resignation,” he said.
The county’s 2019 annual audit that was due this past December isn’t expected to be completed until June 1, which has put at least two county agencies in a bind and could potentially impact all the county’s grant funding, officials said.
The Regional Planning Commission was notified by the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity March 2 that all its cash and future funding were being suspended while the audit deficiency remained unresolved. The RPC was also warned that if the audit deficiency continued until this past Wednesday, it would be added to the state’s stop-payment list.
The county state’s attorney’s office also received a notice of a funding freeze from the state for the Children’s Advocacy Center, also because of the overdue county audit.
Danos told the county board earlier this month that some financial reports from the circuit clerk’s office and treasurer’s office, among them the circuit clerk’s agency fund balance and the reconciliation of county collection accounts, were holding up final completion of the audit.
He reminded board members Thursday night that other elected county officials aren’t his subordinates.
“In mid-2019, the Republican caucus leader opined in my office that the 2019 treasurer, let us call her Treasurer A, had problems that would throw off the county’s 2018 audit,” Danos said in a memo Thursday to the board. “What neither of us could at the time forecast was that the 2020 treasurer, let us call her Treasurer B, would compound rather than relieve problems from 2019.”
The 2019 treasurer Danos referred to, Laurel Prussing, resigned effective Jan. 31, 2020, and was replaced by the appointment of Marisol Hughes, who filled the balance of Prussing’s term until current treasurer Cassandra (CJ) Johnson was elected this past November.
“It is not reasonable to expect from the newly elected circuit clerk and treasurer delivery of documents within one month (i.e., by the Dec. 31, 2020 universal audit due date) which proved too difficult for their predecessors to deliver in the preceding 11 months,” Danos also said.
Of the $5.3 million loan being made to the RPC from the county’s general fund, $2 million will be covered by fund reserves and the balance will come from a general obligation promissory note not to exceed $3.3 million.
The county will pay up to 4.4 percent interest and a $10,000 bond counsel fee on the note, according to the Deputy Finance Director Tami Ogden.
The money will be used to help cover the RPC’s payroll and program expenses for up to three months.
About 90 percent of the RPC’s $34 million budget comes from federal and state grant money and some of that covers services for the county’s most vulnerable people, according to the RPC’s CEO Dalitso Sulamoyo.
Sulamoyo told the board the RPC hasn’t had audit issues of its own but has concerns that it’s reputation has been tarnished by isues arising from the county’s tardy audits.
In addition to concerns about meeting its current expenses, RPC officials are also concerned about the fate of $18 million in new grants currently in the application process for the fiscal year starting July 1 which couldn’t be executed if the audit issue isn’t resolved in time.
Sulamoyo asked the county board to hire more outside help to get the audit done, but the board didn’t address that request.
Before the loan was approved for the RPC, Republican board member Aaron Esry made unsuccessful bids to amend the action to authorize the RPC to receive just one month of funding from the general fund at a time -- to keep pressure on Danos to get the audit done-- then to limit the loan to $1.8 million from the general fund reserve without the promissory note.
Also rejected was a proposed amendment by Goss that would include language stating if the 2019 audit wasn’t done by June 1 the board would call for Danos’ resignation.
Democratic Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said limiting loan money to a month’s worth at a time would keep the RPC in uncertainty, and it would punish the RPC in an attempt to punish Danos.
“We have to offer certainty to them,” he said. “This is the county ‘s fault.”
Democratic Board member Stephanie Fortado agreed, saying Sulamoyo and his team deserve the security of knowing the full amount needed is there.
The RPC administers more than 100 federal and state grants and contracts to deliver programs and services in Champaign County and several other counties. Among its programs and services are COVID-19 resources, community development, services for seniors, kids and families, workforce development, rental assistance, Head Start and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
In other business Thursday, the board approved a two-jump move in pay grades for the chief deputy position in the county treasurer's office and a $6,189 budget amendment to cover a 10 percent raise for new Chief Deputy Treasurer DeShawn Williams.