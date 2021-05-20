URBANA -- Two of the Champaign County Board’s 11 districts will become “minority majority” districts under the reapportionment map the board approved Thursday night.
Called the “equity” map, it was supported by board Democrats and soundly rejected by Republicans who were critical of its treatment of rural and smaller community interests.
“It’s a slap in the face to everybody in the county, urban and rural,” said Republican board member Aaron Esry
The equity map was the work of Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson, and it designates districts six and 11 taking in northern Champaign and Urbana as minority majority districts. Under redrawn boundaries, district six will shift some to the north and east and district 11 will shift a bit east, he said.
Patterson said the map also keeps the urban areas of Champaign-Urbana and Savoy together and doesn’t have any of the rural communities overlapping districts.
As of the 2010 census, about one-third of Champaign County’s population was non-white, and a map with minority majority districts could have been achieved before, Patterson contended.
“In my mind, there is no reason why every map could not achieve that goal,” he said.
Fellow board Democrat Stephanie Fortado said it was disappointing the equity map was the only one of the maps under consideration with two minority majority districts.
Board Republican Jim Goss said he has no issues with two minority majority districts, but he does take issue with what he called the gerrymandering of district four in which both seats are currently held by Republicans.
Plus, he said, the board should not be deciding on a map without updated population figures.
Under the reapportionment plan approved, the board remains divided into 11 districts with two members elected from each.
In all, there were 11 redistricting maps up for consideration, with three of them recommended (and rejected by board Democrats) by County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Kloeppel worked with a community advisory group to develop reapportionment proposals.
Kloeppel said she will probably veto the board’s map choice, though she needs to review the board’s comments about why members favored the equity map before she decides.
She has six days to act, and if she chooses to veto, she will need to notify the board in writing, and the redistricting map choice will be back before the board again in June. The board has until July 1 to approve a new map, she said.