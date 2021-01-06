URBANA — Recently-elected Champaign County Board member DeShawn Williams said he is resigning from the board to take a job with the county as chief deputy treasurer.
Williams posted the news Tuesday on Facebook, saying, “This is tough for me to write, but it's ultimately a good thing.”
A Busey Bank vice president, Williams said newly-elected county Treasurer Cassandra “CJ” Johnson asked him to put his banking experience to work in the treasurer’s office, and he can’t both work for the treasurer and keep his board seat.
“I’ve been so immersed in running to represent the people in my district that it is very strange to be almost immediately leaving it,” he wrote. “But, in my time campaigning for a county board seat, one of the things that I heard the most that had people worried was the county treasurer’s office.”
Williams was elected to the county board this past November and his term runs through Nov. 30, 2022.
He will start his new job at the treasurer's office Monday, and is resigning from Busey, he said.
Williams has seen a couple of negative comments about his decision to resign from the board to work for the treasurer, he said, but, "there's no personal gain in this for me."
"I'm always going to do what's right. I'm always going to serve people," he said. "That's just my character."
Williams' resignation from the county board means both District 6 representatives on the board won’t have been elected.
The other elected board member in this district was Mike Ingram, who resigned after being elected county recorder of deeds. He has already been replaced with the recent appointment of Cameron Raab of Champaign.
County board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he was waiting to hear back from county Democrats on a potential replacement for Williams, but a pending decision in a lawsuit will likely affect whether he or County Executive Darlene Kloeppel nominates Williams’ replacement to the board for approval.
Judge Jason Bohm said Tuesday he plans to issue a written ruling in that lawsuit, in which Kloeppel sued the county board over the extent of her authority. Conflicts between her and the board have included whether she or the board chairman has authority to nominate replacements for elected offices that fall vacant between elections.
Patterson said a replacement for Williams is unlikely to come before the board before Bohm’s ruling.
“I don’t have any plans to rush it through,” he said.