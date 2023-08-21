RURAL SIBLEY — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening at a rural intersection south of Sibley.
According to a release from Illinois State Police, about 9:15 p.m., a vehicle was heading west on County Road 1100 N when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Illinois 47, about 2 miles south of Sidney, and hit another vehicle that was headed north on Illinois 47.
The release said a passenger in the westbound vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.
Both drivers were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is not immediately available.