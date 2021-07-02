CHAMPAIGN — A 17-year-old male was killed and four others, including a pregnant woman, were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of American Legion Post 559 near downtown Champaign.
Details of the incident were relayed during a Friday evening news conference at Champaign police headquarters, just as the area was kicking off a weekend of Fourth of July activities.
According to Deputy Chief Matt Henson, about 3 p.m., officers were sent to the Legion, 704 N. Hickory St., for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his chest.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Kieshaun L. Thatch and said he was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy has been set for today.
About four minutes later, Henson said, police began receiving notifications that four more victims — three males and a pregnant female — had arrived at local hospitals and Fire Station 3. All four are in stable condition.
A crowd of more than 100 was at the Legion for what police Chief Anthony Cobb said was “a private gathering following a funeral of a victim of gun violence.”
Henson said the shooters approached Mr. Thatch in the parking lot and fired, after which more gunfire ensued. Police estimate that at least 100 rounds were exchanged. No arrests have yet been made.
Cobb said those at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers.
“Very few were willing to provide information,” an agitated Cobb said. “Our officers encountered verbal hostility, limited cooperation and anger from the crowd.
“We need cooperation from the public,” the chief added. “We need people who were there to speak up, open their mouths and say what’s going on. The streets are talking. People know what’s going on … and they can make us aware of it.”
Asked if he was worried heading into the Fourth of July weekend, Cobb said: “Major concerns. We don’t want this to continue. We don’t want to see any more bloodshed in our community this weekend. ... We’ve had our fill of it.”
Friday’s incident brings the total confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year to 137. For all of 2020, that number was 189.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.