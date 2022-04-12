URBANA — A Champaign man who was with a group of men believed to have been part of a retaliatory shooting in Rantoul last summer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
William Z. Laws III, 22, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges were just two that resulted from his role in an Aug. 3 incident in which shots were fired on Autumn Fields Lane in Rantoul about 11:45 a.m. After the shooting in which at least four homes were hit, a car sped off headed south on U.S. 45.
With the use of a license-plate reader, police quickly identified the fleeing vehicle and pursued it to Urbana.
The car was going so fast that it could not make the turn onto the westbound I-74 ramp and went into the grass.
The four occupants, including Laws, got out and ran south. They tried unsuccessfully to pull people from vehicles in the drive-thru at Steak N’ Shake, 2009 Kenyon Road, U. They were eventually all caught on the Urbana Country Club golf course.
Laws is the nephew of Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42, who had been fatally shot in her Urbana home 10 hours earlier. Two other women in the house and her son, Patrick Briggs, 20, were also hit by gunfire.
Briggs was one of the four men charged in connection with the shooting in Rantoul that is believed to have been done in retaliation for his mother’s killing. No one has been arrested for Ms. Cowart-Williams’ murder.
Laws was on parole for a weapons offense at the time of his arrest and was given credit on his sentence for 251 days served.
Briggs, Teron Laws, 21, and a 16-year-old boy all have unresolved cases stemming from the Rantoul shooting, the subsequent flight and the attempt to steal cars from the restaurant customers.