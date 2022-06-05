CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Tyler grew up in Hazlehurst, Miss., a town of fewer than 4,000 people. It’s where he fished and hunted with his dad and grandpa — where, “if there was a funeral, everyone pulled over and stopped by for the procession.”
It’s where a teenage Tyler had his path set out for him by his first law-enforcement mentor: Al Farrish, a local state trooper who took the young man under his wing.
“He actually told me, ‘You’re going to join the military police,’” Tyler said. “I’ve had some great role models in my life; I’ve tried to not let them down.”
By 2017, Tyler was a lieutenant colonel in the Army and a captain for the Illinois State Police. He returned to Hazlehurst and visited the mentor he hadn’t seen in 20 years.
“I took him both of my IDs and said, ‘Hey Mr. Farrish, I did exactly what you told me to do.’ And we both started crying,” Tyler said.
Now, Tyler’s about to add another title to the list: Champaign police chief.
Almost eight weeks have passed since Tyler, a 29-year law-enforcement officer and 32-year Army veteran, was selected to lead the city’s police department.
He’s wrapped up a 23-year career with the Illinois State Police, and tied up loose ends with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, where he served as police chief since 2020.
Before he reports for his first official shift Monday, Tyler’s already done three ride-alongs in Champaign — a day shift, a midnight shift last Friday and an afternoon ride on a Saturday — where he witnessed officers assist the elderly, respond to noise complaints and work two domestic cases, including a suicidal-ideation call.
“I was very proud of how the police officers took their time with the civilians,” Tyler said. “I’ve been a fly on the wall looking at the professionalism that’s already in place.”
He’s already got his uniform, gear and residence in place — he and his wife are closing on a Champaign home in the next couple weeks. All that’s left on his immediate checklist: meeting community members and finding a “church home.”
‘Coachable and moldable’As Tyler admitted in a Thursday sit-down interview with The News-Gazette, when he first saw the police-chief opening in November, “I didn’t think I was good enough, so I didn’t apply for it.”
“I’ve had all my police career in Illinois, and I’ve always had the highest regard for the Champaign Police Department,” he said. “They’re self-managed, they have their own SWAT unit, they have their own CSI, and in the whole Illinois police community, we know how good this department is.”
But when the application deadline was extended, Tyler pushed past his initial intimidation. He and Stephanie were already planning to move to Champaign — they got to know the city better after daughter Timeshia graduated from Parkland College and the University of Illinois. So he asked her, “Do you mind if I put in for this?”
“She said, ‘absolutely, you’ve said you’ve always wanted to go there, and you said you’d like to be a police chief in a college town,’” Tyler recalled. “And God blessed me.”
Tyler prides himself on his flexibility and history of public service. As he puts it, he’s “comfortable with being uncomfortable,” and is excited to stay in one spot after years on the move.
“I’m coachable and moldable — you can make me a great chief, you can make me a bad chief, I’m still being developed, but I have a good blueprint and a history on how to lead organizations,” Tyler said. “I wouldn’t even dare take any job in leadership knowing that I haven’t been properly tested.”
‘No greater leadership’
Tyler joined the Army at 18. After basic training, he was called up for Operation Desert Shield, arriving in the Persian Gulf on Sept. 19, 1990.
He’s a third-generation combat veteran: his grandfather served in World War II, his father and uncles in Vietnam.
As a young soldier, Tyler did “all types of security missions,” including protecting convoys along a main supply route across the border of Kuwait and Iraq. When Operation Desert Storm began in January 1991, he worked along highways for the remainder of his time there.
After returning to the U.S., Tyler got his first job at the Markham Police Department, near the Chicago area. It was there, in 1997, he faced his greatest personal and professional challenge: the loss of his best friend, fellow Markham patrol Officer Sean Laura.
Officer Laura died in the line of duty; he radioed for backup after a driver he had stopped fled on foot, and a responding patrol car struck him.
“Knowing that we lost another policeman here in Champaign — you never get over it. They’re always with you,” Tyler said, referring to Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in May 2021 while responding to a domestic-violence call.
Tyler’s son, now 21, is named after Officer Laura. He’s a running back at Western Michigan University.
In 1998, Tyler began his journey with the Illinois State Police, where he worked several positions in the Des Plaines office. It wasn’t long before he was called back to the service — following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, he went to Afghanistan for a year, this time as the commander of a 133-person military unit split across five parts of the country.
“There is no greater leadership than leading men and women in combat, and I’m happy to say we had 133 when we left, and we brought 133 home,” Tyler said.
Months after returning home, Tyler was called to assist the victims of Hurricane Katrina. He worked in a logistics unit, relaying supplies to the people of Belle Chasse, La. He witnessed devastation wrought by Katrina and Hurricane Rita, which upended so much of the work volunteers had done.
“I saw more destruction in Katrina than I saw in Afghanistan,” he said.
Wildlife was displaced and livelihoods were lost, as alligators feasted and water-moccasin snakes littered the area.
“No one could ever describe the order of death,” he said. “It made me want to serve more, because you can’t do enough. People go through hard times and it’s not their fault. It’s why we all really have to ask ourselves, ‘What more can we do to help each other?’”
Since then, he’s worked a violent-crime unit in Chicago’s West Side, a police-assistance team in the Metro East area, and supervised state police units all across Illinois. He served as deputy director of state police and colonel of its Division of Academy and Training until November 2020.
‘My door is open’
The most rewarding moments of his career as an officer, Tyler said, weren’t any big arrests. It was all the times that kids would recognize officers who coached their youth football and baseball teams, and waved them down during neighborhood patrols.
“They’d go, ‘Hey coach!’ We were just members of the community to them,” Tyler said. “The police and the community were one.”
Leading a metropolitan police department is a new era for Tyler. But he’s already got his frame of reference locked in to understand the team: football.
Tyler is the head coach on the sideline. His deputy chiefs are like offensive and defensive coordinators. Community partners are special-teams units.
“That’s how intelligence comes into play in law enforcement,” Tyler said. “We have to understand how our opposition works, and watch film, and we can run plays.”
The new chief said he values officer training — he’s been through quite a bit himself — and input from voices in and out of the department.
“Some of our best ideas and our best efforts will come from people who have nothing on their collars,” Tyler said. “I’m not one who thinks they’re the smartest person at the table — I look forward to learning from community members, patrolmen, other police officers in the community, business owners.
“I’m the police chief for everyone. My door is open.”
‘The ideal of service’An early focus for Tyler will be filling the vacancies at the police department, which have begun to patch up after the city adopted a continuous hiring cycle.
“We have to get back to going to these colleges and going to these military bases and also reaching a different crowd,” Tyler said. “I love my military, I love my soldiers, I love my Marines. But I feel like some of the best officers are those cashiers at Walmart or Casey’s.
“They already know the ideal of service; I can teach them to be a cop, I can teach them how to run, I can teach them how to shoot.”
Tyler will be the second Black police chief in Champaign’s history. His predecessor, nine-plus-year Chief Anthony Cobb, was the first.
“People are looking for folks in leadership positions to be intelligent and to have integrity, so as a Black police officer, that’s what I bring to the table, and that’s what I’ve brought for 29 years,” Tyler said.