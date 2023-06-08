URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun he should not have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
In exchange for Demarko Brown’s plea to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a prosecutor agreed to dismiss other charges of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under the influence.
Brown, 33, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of West White Street, admitted that on Feb. 27, when a state trooper stopped him for an alleged traffic offense at Bradley and McKinley avenues in Champaign, he was trying to hide liquor under the seat.
That prompted a search of his car that turned up a loaded, uncased gun, about two ounces of cannabis, a scale and cash. The trooper also learned that the gun had been reported stolen.
When officers tried to arrest Brown, he ran from them and had to be chased down.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said Brown had other previous convictions for theft, false report, aggravated battery and attempted forgery.
He was given credit for 101 days already served and is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.