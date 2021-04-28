URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she helped a Vermilion County man try to lure a child into sex acts has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Julie P. Snyder, 44, who last lived in the 1200 block of Kerr Avenue, was sentenced Wednesday in Urbana by U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Snyder pleaded guilty in November to that crime, admitting that in July 2019, she used a cellphone and the internet to aid Ian Dukes, 38, of Georgetown in a scheme to get the child to commit sexual acts.
Dukes pleaded guilty in August to a several charges involving two child victims: attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a second minor, sex trafficking of children and receiving child pornography of a second minor.
He was sentenced by Darrow in February to 28.5 years behind bars.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted the pair. She said Snyder had no prior criminal convictions. Snyder will have to register as a sex offender.