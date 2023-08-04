URBANA — An Indiana man who took a car by force from a woman in Champaign after having allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Ryan Hutchison, 27, of Camby, Ind., pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular hijacking before Judge Roger Webber, who accepted the plea agreement worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest and Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp.
In return for Hutchison’s plea to the felony offense — his first ever — Clark-Rivest agreed to dismiss other charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, attempted vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of an order of protection. Had he been convicted of aggravated kidnapping, Hutchison faced six to 30 years in prison. The maximum he could receive for vehicular hijacking was 15 years.
The myriad charges stemmed from what Clark-Rivest described as an alcohol-fueled spree that began on Jan. 12 in Indianapolis.
Hutchison had contacted his ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him, and invited her to go for a ride in a Camaro that police later learned had been stolen.
Laying out the facts for Webber, Clark-Rivest said the woman and her two children agreed to go with Hutchison but as they got west of Indianapolis, he admitted to her that he was taking them.
Indiana State Police tried to stop the stolen Camaro but Hutchison sped away from the troopers and into Illinois. Police threw out spike strips designed to flatten tires in Vermilion County but Hutchison didn’t stop until he got off Interstate 74 at the Prospect Avenue exit, where he nearly hit several vehicles before he crashed over a curb and came to a stop.
Clark-Rivest said Hubner got out of the Camaro and ran to a car in the drive-through lane of the Steak N’ Shake, 2010 N. Prospect Ave. There he called the female driver from Paxton a pejorative name, reached in through her open window, opened her door and pulled her out. He then drove off in her car and went to the nearby Burger King, where he drove in front of a car in the drive-through lane there.
He got out of the recently purloined car and tried to take another by pulling on the car door handle several times. When that female driver refused to get out, Hutchison got back in the car he had just carjacked from Steak N’ Shake and headed north, traveling on two flattened tires.
Police spotted him as he ran a red light at Prospect and Olympian Drive, almost hitting a semitrailer tractor truck. He continued to drive north as the rubber tread came off the tires, eventually bringing the car to a stop.
Hutchison then got out of the car and ran into a line of trees where a police officer tackled him and took him to jail, where he remains.
Clark-Rivest said Hutchison’s only prior convictions were two misdemeanors for theft and refusal to identify himself. He was given credit on his sentence for 203 days already served in the county jail. Webber agreed to recommend Hutchison for substance abuse treatment in prison.