URBANA — An 11-year-old boy who admitted that he fired a gun in the direction of classmates at Centennial Park about two months ago has been sentenced to five years of probation.
The sentence was the maximum amount of probation that the Champaign child could have received after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The youth is too young to be committed to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
He admitted to Judge Ann Benjamin in June that about 7:15 p.m. May 21, he fired a gun in the direction of a group of young people sitting in a pavilion east of the Leonhard Center.
No people were injured, but the bullet from the .40-caliber gun apparently hit a picnic table.
Police found a casing not far from the damaged table.
Witnesses identified the boy, who was wearing a ski mask, and police found him in the area with a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson in his waistband.
The youth admitted to police that he took the gun from his father’s safe and said he fired it into the air.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to have no contact with his father, who was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His case remains unresolved.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the child had no previous adjudications.
He had been in detention between his arrest in May and June 20, when he was released to the custody of his grandmother and required to wear a GPS bracelet.
The judge set an Oct. 4 hearing to review the boy’s progress on probation.