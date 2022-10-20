CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in west Champaign that has left a 12-year-old boy in grave condition.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell confirmed that the child is being treated at a St. Louis hospital after being shot in the neck as he rode in the back seat of a car.
Police were alerted to the brazen attack about 10:15 p.m., when they found the victim’s bullet-riddled sedan in the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive near the Leonhard Recreation Center.
Police and firefighters rendered first aid to the child until he could be transported to the hospital.
Newell said police learned that the child and two older relatives, a female who was driving, and the child’s teen-age brother, had fled the 600 block of Dogwood Drive where the shooting happened.
Newell said the female determined that their car was being followed by another sedan in that area.
“The victim vehicle pulled over, then the suspect vehicle circled around and continued on and the victim followed, trying to figure out who the person was,” said Newell.
Around the intersection of Dogwood and Saratoga, the other car stopped and a male got out with a handgun, Newell said.
“The shooter actually got out of the vehicle and shot at their car as they continued driving,” Newell said.
The car was hit multiple times with windows being broken. A house in that area was also hit by gunfire.
Panicked, they fled the area, calling 911 as they headed southeast for more than a mile from where their car had been fired on before police found them.
“They all ducked within the vehicle and stopped when they thought it was safe to do so,” said Newell.
He said the victims said they did not know who was shooting at them or why and he did not know what the three of them were doing in that neighborhood at that hour.
Newell was unwilling to confirm that police have the suspected shooter’s vehicle. They have made no arrests.
Police ask that anyone in the Dogwood Drive area who might have surveillance video that could help them identify the shooter contact the department at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
The child victim is one of at least 44 people who have been hit by gunfire in the city during 2022. There have been 103 confirmed shootings so far this year compared to 202 through the end of September 2021.
Five people have died as a result of gunfire this year.