URBANA — Prentiss Jackson Jr. was shot repeatedly at “point-blank range” by a man who fired at least 13 bullets into the car he was in, a prosecutor told a Champaign County judge on Friday.
Hearing the grisly details of the Champaign man’s execution-style murder and the attempt by his accused killer to flee from police, Judge Brett Olmstead doubled the bond for Quentin Hymon, 20, of the 4000 block of Tallgrass Drive, Champaign, to $4 million from the amount another judge had set when an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Hymon is supposed to return to court July 6 with his court-appointed attorney, James Dedman of Savoy, who was unable to appear at Hymon’s arraignment Friday.
Mr. Jackson was laid to rest at Friday at an Urbana cemetery about an hour before the hearing for his alleged killer began.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink laid out for Olmstead the details of what police believe happened to the 18-year-old man who became Champaign’s third homicide victim of 2022 on June 19.
About 1:45 a.m. on that Sunday, Alferink said, a Champaign police officer was across the street from the Mach 1 gas station at 902 Bloomington Road when he heard shots being fired. Arriving at the station, he found Mr. Jackson in the front passenger seat of a car unconscious.
Two women in the back seat had each been shot in the leg, apparently unintended victims of the gunfire.
In addition to being charged with Mr. Jackson’s first-degree murder, Hymon also faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for hitting the women, ages 17 and 18.
If convicted of the murder, Hymon faces 45 years to life in prison.
Alferink said Champaign police obtained surveillance video of the “pop-up party” in the gas-station parking lot that showed between 30 and 40 vehicles present.
On the video, Alferink said, the car that Mr. Jackson and the three others were in was backing up to leave when the shooter “ran up to the window where Mr. Jackson was sitting, pulls a gun and shoots 13 times at point-blank range, striking Mr. Jackson several times.”
The shooter then ran off and another car that had been in the parking lot took off to the west. With the assistance of license-plate readers, the driver of that car was found and interviewed, and told police he saw the shooting and recognized Hymon from high school.
He told police he was driving west when another man in his car ordered him to go back and pick up Hymon.
Another witness also identified Hymon as the shooter and said after the shooting, they returned to a residence where police on Thursday recovered a 9 mm handgun that they think may have been the murder weapon.
Alferink said in the immediate aftermath of the killing, police developed information on people that may have been involved or present and were monitoring social-media accounts.
Early Thursday, one of those people was seen on a social-media platform with a rifle. Investigators were watching him and later in the morning spotted him in a car that had been reported stolen Wednesday evening from a home on Dale Drive in northwest Champaign.
As several officers attempted to stop the car in Champaign, its driver hit an unmarked vehicle belonging to a law-enforcement officer and one of its occupants got out and ran.
The stolen vehicle, with two remaining occupants, took off and has not been located.
The occupant who ran was Hymon. He was seen throwing something as he ran, and along the path he took, police found another 9 mm handgun that will also be sent to the state crime lab for testing.
Alferink told Olmstead that Hymon is currently on parole for unlawful use of weapons, a case that started as an attempted murder but ended with a plea to a reduced charge when the shooting victim declined to cooperate with Hymon’s prosecution.