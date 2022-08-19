URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun on him despite having prior felony convictions that mean he can’t have a gun has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Acknowledging that Derrial Webster, 32, was not using the gun when a University of Illinois police officer found him with it, Judge Randy Rosenbaum said a message of deterrence still needed to be sent to others like Webster who ignore the law.
Rosenbaum convicted Webster in a bench trial in June of being an armed habitual criminal. He faced between six and 60 years for the conviction, his second for that offense. He was on parole for being an armed habitual criminal when arrested.
He also had two previous convictions for residential burglary and one for resisting arrest as an adult, as well as juvenile adjudications for criminal trespass and burglary.
Webster, who last lived on Hedge Road, was a passenger in a car that police stopped at Green and Chestnut streets in Champaign about 12:40 a.m. Oct. 24 because the driver was suspected of being under the influence, the report said.
“There were drugs in the car and he had a gun in his waistband,” Rosenbaum said, in reviewing the facts of Webster’s arrest.
“He has an alcohol and drug problem, was drinking two pints a day and using many kinds of drugs. He admitted he was in a gang when he was younger,” the judge said. “He needs and wants help.”
Webster, who has a close relationship with his mother, had no father in his life and told a probation officer preparing a report for the judge that the gang took the place of a father.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had recommended a sentence of 20 years behind bars for Webster, saying that the 10-year sentence he received for the same crime in 2013 apparently wasn’t enough.
Webster’s attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, called Webster’s life “a sad story and he hasn’t done anything to pull himself out of that.” But Dedman said Webster didn’t need 20 years to effect change.
“The way I been living, I jumped in to help my family out,” Webster said.
“When you are living in the jungle, you either succumb to the elements, perish by one of the creatures or adapt and try to make your way through it. I realize now there’s a fourth option. I coulda’ walked away.”
Under truth-in-sentencing, Webster will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence or about 11 years. He was given credit for 300 days already served.