URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he entered an Urbana home intending to steal while illegally possessing a weapon has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Andre Runge, 25, whose last known address was in the 700 block of West Harvard Street, pleaded guilty on Thursday to residential burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with events that happened June 3, 2021.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said on that day, a juvenile male had knocked at the door of a home on West Beardsley Avenue where two men who were allegedly selling cannabis lived.
As he was being admitted, Runge and Quansay Markham, 17, rushed in wearing masks and holding guns, then took cannabis and cash from the residents.
Mr. Markham was murdered two days later in Champaign. No one has ever been arrested in his death.
The residents did not report the incident until later that month after they had been victimized a second time, allegedly again by Runge and a juvenile male.
On June 3, Reynolds said, Runge and the other youth took about $1,000 from the victim and about a fourth- to a half-pound of cannabis. Runge was also recorded on an ATM surveillance camera withdrawing funds from the account of one of the burglary victims.
Charges of home invasion and unlawful use of a debit card were dismissed as part of his guilty plea.
Reynolds said Runge’s criminal history includes juvenile adjudications for theft, robbery, burglary and obstructing justice. As an adult, Runge had two previous convictions for residential burglary and others for theft, obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.
Runge is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence and was given credit for one year and nine months already served in jail.