URBANA — The third of four teens arrested in a February carjacking in Camputown has admitted her role in the crime.
The girl, 14, pleaded guilty on April 6 before Judge Anna Benjamin to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years of probation.
She admitted that she was in a vehicle that had been stolen Feb. 1 at gunpoint from a man in a parking garage in the 1000 block of South Second Street. After about an hourlong pursuit, the sport utility vehicle was surrounded by area police in a field north of Champaign, where it crashed in a drainage ditch.
The four occupants — two males and two females — ran but were quickly caught and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
Earlier this month, co-defendant Kyan O’Bannon, 16, agreed to be prosecuted as an adult and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking for an eight-year prison sentence. The other female, 15, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.
That leaves only the charges against co-defendant Sintrae Cobb, 19, of Champaign, to be resolved. He’s due back in court April 19.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the 14-year-old girl who pleaded guilty had no previous criminal convictions.