URBANA — A 14-year-old Urbana boy is in surgery after being shot in the abdomen Friday afternoon in the clubhouse of an east Urbana apartment complex.
According to a release from Urbana police, officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to The Cove apartment complex, 1507 E. Washington St., for a report of a shooting. They arrived one minute later to find the victim being attended to near the clubhouse. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital. Further information about his status is not known.
During their investigation, police discovered that the victim was one of a group of five who were playing in the weight room in the clubhouse. They said the 14-year-old was using a Nerf-style toy weapon and shooting it at other members of the group.
At one point, another member of the group, a 16-year-old Urbana boy, produced a real handgun and began pointing it at the others in what police described as a playful manner. The gun discharged while this was happening, with the bullet hitting the victim in the stomach. The 16-year-old was not present when officers arrived.
Police recovered the gun near the scene. Detectives have been in contact with the 16-year-old's family and are trying to locate him.
Anyone with information, pictures or video of the incident is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements will be made to meet with witnesses privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.