MONTICELLO — The Springfield-area juvenile named as one of three suspects in the January 2021 murder of a Hammond man was granted probation for the remainder of his sentence, but will go to prison for 10 years if he gets in trouble before his 21st birthday.
He pleaded guilty to residential burglary in exchange for his testimony in the trials of his two co-defendants, Jerome Schmidt and Blayton Cota. He was 15 at the time he is accused of joining Schmidt and Cota on an early-morning burglary spree in central Illinois.
According to court testimony, the three Springfield-area residents ended up at a residence in Hammond, owned by Michael and Linda Brown. When Linda Brown received a security alert on her iPad, she informed her husband, who confronted the three in his garage.
Schmidt was found guilty of shooting Mr. Brown several times. Mr. Brown died at the scene. Last month, Schmidt was sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Cota’s trial is slated to begin next month.
Previously, Judge Dana Rhoades granted the state’s motion to designate the juvenile’s case as an extended jurisdiction juvenile proceeding. That means the hearings are open to the public.
If the trial results in a plea, finding or guilty verdict, the court imposes sentences under the Juvenile Court Act and the Unified Code of Corrections, but the criminal sentence is stayed.
If the juvenile successfully finishes the juvenile sentence, which will be on his 21st birthday in March 2026, the adult sentence is vacated.
On Monday, the teen’s mother, Courtney Marsaglia, testified as a character witness during his sentencing.
“He has always been a goofy kid,” she said. “He has made some mistakes, but he has a very big heart.”
Prior to the incident, he had issues with attending school, alcohol and drugs, and depression, she told the court. But since his incarceration on Sept. 30, 2021, she has noticed a “huge” change in him.
“He seems more positive and focused on the future,” she said. “He will never forget that night, and it is something that he never wants to repeat.”
Marsaglia said that family members and friends have jobs lined up for him once he is out of custody, and he plans to return to high school and graduate in May.
She explained that he is caught up on his high school class work and is even taking some community college courses. She said the principal at his high school has agreed to let him participate in graduation ceremonies if his school work is complete.
The mother also testified that she had warned her son about hanging out with Schmidt.
“I did not approve of Jerome,” she said. “I said that kid is nothing but trouble and told him if he keeps hanging around him, he is going to end up in jail.”
Linda Brown, who gave a victim-impact statement at Schmidt’s trial, also spoke to the juvenile. Testimony revealed that Mr. Brown had Schmidt and Cota cornered, but became distracted when the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise.
“You had a part in this,” she told him. “If you had not made a noise, the outcome might have been different. My heart does not allow me to forgive you. May God have mercy on you.”
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry asked the judge to keep the juvenile in custody until his 21st birthday in March 2026.
But his defense attorney, Dan Clifton, argued that the juvenile has used his 537 days in custody “wisely toward correcting the problems that got him arrested,” and asked for probation and home monitoring until his 21st birthday.
“He no longer has substance-abuse problems and no longer desires to use drugs and alcohol,” he said. “It would serve no purpose to have him serve time further.”
Clifton argued that Mr. Brown’s death was not caused by the juvenile and that once police approached him, he cooperated.
“That shows his true character,” he said. “He was younger, immature and didn’t go to school regularly. He now wants to make something out of himself.”
The juvenile addressed Mr. Brown’s widow before being sentenced.
“I understand that what I did that night can never be erased,” he said. “I understand I took something from you that can never be replaced. I wish that I could take it back. I would give my life for him to have his back.”
The juvenile said that he had a grandfather who served time in federal prison and he never intended to go down that path, and on that night, he made the biggest mistake of his life.
“I tried to express my remorse since then,” he continued. “I tried to send a letter, but sadly, it was denied, and I understand that. I understand that you can never forgive me for what happened and I understand your family can never forgive me. I understand you want to hate me for the rest of your lives and I place no judgment toward you for that. I ask that you forgive me for what happened. I am not the person who pulled the trigger.”
The juvenile said he had trouble sleeping at night because of his actions.
“All I do is think about my past, and I know I can’t fix it,” he said. “I have worked to better my life. I hope when I am older, I can be half of the man your husband was.”
In imposing the sentence, Rhoades noted the positive reports that have returned upon his time in juvenile detention. Terms of his probation include returning to school, wearing an ankle monitor, residing with his mother, not using any drugs or alcohol and being subject to testing at least once per month, as well as having no contact with either of the co-defendants in the case and completing 300 hours of community service within the next 18 months.