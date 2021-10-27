URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ruled that a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a man during a drug deal two months ago in Urbana may be tried as an adult.
After hearing from several Urbana police officers about their interactions dating to 2018 with Mekhi Davis, Judge Anna Benjamin found that it was too much of a risk to allow the youth to remain in the juvenile court system, given the lack of progress he’s made there despite several opportunities.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz then filed an adult charge of aggravated battery with a gun against the youth in connection with the Aug. 8 shooting of a man outside the apartment complex where Davis was living in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana.
If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
The victim was shot multiple times and remains confined to a wheelchair, Rietz said.
Urbana Detective Ken Sprague was one of the officers who testified Wednesday, revealing to Benjamin that police found three guns inside Davis’ apartment, including a .45-caliber handgun that Davis admitted using to shoot the victim; a 9 mm handgun that Davis and his brother, Kamari Ray-Davis, 21, who is also charged with weapons offenses and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, reportedly wrestled from the victim; and a Glock handgun with a flashlight attachment, which Davis was seen holding in a picture found on his phone.
Sprague also said police found close to 3 pounds of cannabis in a duffel bag and the victim’s fanny pack and car keys in the apartment.
Police also found a sawed-off shotgun and shells in a bedroom shared by the brothers.
Davis’ fingerprints were found on the bag containing the shells, Sprague testified.
The detective said because of the amount of fragmenting of the bullets in the victim’s body, doctors were unable to say how many times he had been shot.
In addition to testimony from Sprague, Rietz called five other Urbana police officers who told Benjamin of Davis’ involvement in a beating at Urbana Middle School, possession of stolen bicycles, robbery and possession of cannabis.
The prosecutor also gave the judge evidence of Davis’ failure to cooperate with multiple referrals to diversion programs through the Youth Assessment Center and the probation department, as well as referrals for counseling, Parenting with Love and Limits and other community programs.
In an effort to keep Davis’ case in juvenile court, his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, presented the judge with his school records, specialized plans designed for Davis and a summary of programs available for him in the Juvenile Department of Corrections.
Benjamin said there was probable cause to believe Davis committed the offenses and that she considered his multiple prior police contacts in making her decision.
She said the law requires her to give greater weight to the seriousness of the offense and that short of murder, what Davis is accused of doing is the next-most-serious thing.
Benjamin said it was clear that something had been set up that day involving drugs, an exchange of guns or robbery.
She also said it was clear that Davis had been given multiple opportunities at services intended to help him but chose not to participate in them.
Her decision, she said, “must be based on the evidence, not based on a hope” that he will change.
His case has been continued to Nov. 16, and he remains in custody in the Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bond.