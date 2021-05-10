URBANA — An Indiana man who tried to lure a Champaign child to have sex with him in Indiana has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
Caleb Hickman, 46, of Granger, Ind., was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm for attempted enticement, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted receipt of child pornography. Hickman pleaded guilty to those charges in January, admitting the activity took place between Feb. 14 and May 26, 2020, in Kankakee and Champaign counties.
Federal prosecutors said Hickman used social media applications to contact and engage with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old minor and made arrangements for the minor to travel from Champaign to South Bend, Ind., to engage in sexual activity.
He was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson. Agents from FBI field offices in Springfield and Indianapolis investigated the charges.