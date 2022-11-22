16-year-old arrested in Chicago in connection with Urbana school threats
URBANA — A 16-year-old female has been arrested in connection with threats made to Urbana schools in recent weeks, police announced Tuesday.
The arrest was made in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Chicago, Urbana police said.
The suspect was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where she is awaiting charges on making terroristic threats, police said.
Authorities said the arrest was made in connection with Nov. 16 and 18 incidents that led to lockdowns and eventually a switch to remote learning leading up to Thanksgiving.
Police said their investigation continues into incidents on Nov. 7 and 9, which led to a cancellation of classes at both the high school and middle school on the first day and a lockdown on second.
All of the threats are under joint investigation by the FBI and Urbana Police "based on developing leads," authorities said.
"Urbana police believe that this is likely part of a larger national trend," police said in a 5 p.m. news release. "As we believed in the last several weeks, we still believe that staff and children were not in imminent danger.
"That being said, we assess all matters related to safety concerns in our schools based on the information at hand and based on the totality of the circumstances."
Urbana police ask anyone with additional information or video footage of the incidents contact them at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.