URBANA — A 16-year-old who took part in a robbery of a Champaign store clerk last fall has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced the teen, who had earlier been convicted of a 2020 home invasion in Urbana that resulted in his young cousin being killed by a homeowner defending himself.
Despite his chance at probation in that earlier tragic case, the youth was arrested in January in connection with a series of thefts at area electronics stores.
He pleaded guilty before Webber in January to robbery, admitting that on Nov. 21, he went into the CVS at 107 W. Green St., C, with an adult and other juveniles and beat a clerk who had gotten expensive liquor from a locked case at the request of the adult, then took it and ran.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman dismissed other charges alleging that the teen committed burglary at GameStop, 2517 N. Prospect Ave., C, earlier that night, and at J.D. Sport at Market Place Mall on Nov. 17, where about $1,900 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Hinman also dismissed charges of aggravated assault alleging the teen pointed what appeared to be a gun at a mall security guard on Nov. 19; and unlawful possession of a firearm on Dec. 21.
Besides the home invasion, the teen had a prior adjudication for burglary from 2020.
It’s up to the Department of Juvenile Justice to determine how long the youth will be held, but he may not be held past his 21st birthday.