CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old girl is the latest victim in the onslaught of gun violence in Champaign.
About 10:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue and found the girl with a single non-life-threatening gunshot to her lower body.
Police learned she had been sitting on the porch of a home with others when the shooter drove by in a gray sedan, opened fire and kept going. No one else was reported injured.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be stable.
Anyone in the area with surveillance video or other information is asked to share it with Champaign police by calling 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The incident brings the total number of reports of shots fired in Champaign this year to about 170.