URBANA — A 16-year-old with a history of police contacts dating to when he was 12 will be prosecuted as an adult for allegedly shooting at people in Rantoul during apparent gang activity last month.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Wednesday agreed with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz that the juvenile court had nothing more to offer Devontis Miles and that he had met the criteria to be prosecuted as an adult for events on Aug. 3 that left bullet holes in a Rantoul home and patrons of the Steak N’ Shake on Kenyon Road in Urbana shaken by attempts to steal their vehicles.
“He has moved from beating up others to the gun issue that is facing our community. These are adult decisions this young man is making. He has chosen to live this life. He is dangerous,” Rietz argued after presenting Benjamin with evidence from five police officers about crimes that Miles had either been convicted of as a juvenile or for which he is awaiting trial.
Those include Miles’ involvement in an Aug. 23, 2019, mugging near Sholem Aquatic Center in which he was one of three youths who jumped a student who was heading to football practice and took his shoes. After the victim got up, Miles continued to chase and hit him. He was eventually convicted of mob action and sentenced to probation.
In another incident, Champaign police Detective Lance Carpenter testified that Miles posed in a Snapchat photo taken in early December 2020 with a rifle and two handguns.
The rifle, police learned, had been stolen from the Champaign home of a girl he knew on Nov. 29, 2020.
He said the girl’s mother left for the weekend, leaving her home alone. She invited over other youths, including Miles, and a loaded semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic handgun were stolen from the garage.
Carpenter said police later obtained a search warrant for a car that belonged to Miles and found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine in the trunk. Miles admitted the gun was his.
That gun was not the one stolen from the friend’s house. Those guns were never recovered. Miles eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun and was sentenced to probation in that case.
“He has a fascination with guns based on videos he played,” Carpenter said, adding that Miles admitted being in the friend’s home from which the guns were stolen but denied taking them. He said he merely posed with the rifle in the Snapchat photo.
Rantoul police Sgt. Dustin Morgan testified that about noon Aug. 3, residents of a home in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane heard a loud boom and found holes in the wall of their home and bullets on a kitchen table. An adult man and woman, a baby, and children ages 2 and 3 were home at the time.
Morgan described them as “traumatized, all upset” by the shooting. The adults told police they were not the targets.
Morgan said other witnesses said a young man was on a cellphone while walking outside when shots came out of a white car with tinted windows that sped away about the same time the pedestrian ran. The house and another car on that street were hit by gunfire.
That car sped south on U.S. 45 and became disabled at the ramp for westbound Interstate 74 in Urbana, testified Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Good.
Good said four young men got out and ran across the interstate and into the parking lot of Steak N’ Shake, where they tried unsuccessfully to get in the cars of patrons who were in the parking lot or drive-thru. They then ran toward the Urbana Country Club, where all four were taken into custody on its golf course.
Rantoul Detective James Barnett said Terron Laws, William Laws and Patrick Briggs were with Miles, and in their path of flight, police recovered four loaded handguns. One gun had an after-market selector switch that made it fire automatically like a machine gun.
Barnett said they also found a loaded magazine in the car the males abandoned at the ramp.
Finally, sheriff’s detective Brad Wakefield testified that he interviewed Miles about the Aug. 3 shooting in Rantoul and two others near Dobbins and Roland drives in northwest Champaign prior to that day. Miles told Wakefield that his home had been the target of shots from a rival gang.
Wakefield testified that Miles told him on Aug. 3, he and the others went to Rantoul to confront members of a rival gang “to get them to stop targeting their families.”
About 1:30 a.m. that day, Briggs’ mother, Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42, was killed inside her house at 1204 W. Church St., U, in a hail of gunfire authorities think was intended for Briggs. Briggs’ pregnant girlfriend was also shot and left paralyzed. A third woman in the house was shot but recovered.
Wakefield said Miles admitted to him that he was “high as hell” when he got out of the car on Autumn Fields and fired a “standard” black gun about eight or nine times before getting back in and taking off with the others.
In addition to the testimony of the officers, Rietz asked Benjamin to take note of court records showing that Miles had violated his probation by using drugs, that he failed to take advantage of numerous opportunities offered him by the juvenile court, that he either skipped school or was tardy, that he violated curfew, and that he failed to get a substance-abuse evaluation.
Miles’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, asked Benjamin to leave her client in the juvenile system, saying juvenile prison was an option for him since he had never been before.
“He is only 16. His family is involved in the criminal-justice system. He is trying to show he can change,” she said, noting his recent good behavior in detention.
Reviewing all the factors laid out by law for a juvenile to be transferred to adult court for prosecution, Benjamin said Miles met the criteria.
Rietz then filed five felony counts against Miles of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person and vehicle, unlawful vehicular invasion, attempted vehicular hijacking and possession of a weapon without a FOID card.
The most serious counts are Class 1 felonies.
Benjamin set Miles’ bond at $1 million and told him to be back in court Sept. 28.
Although he will be prosecuted as an adult, Miles will remain in the Juvenile Detention Center.