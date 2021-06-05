CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign 17-year-old died Saturday evening after a shooting in northeast Champaign.
In a release, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Quansay L. Markham was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northrup said about an hour earlier, police were called to the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and Fifth Street for a report of a shooting victim. He said Mr. Markham suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The coroner said an autopsy will be performed Monday and an inquest may be held later. The incident is being investigated by his office and Champaign police.
Mr. Markham's death is the fourth shooting death of 2021 in Champaign. That includes the May 19 deaths of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim and the man who killed him, Darion Lafayette. Mr. Lafayette was then fatally shot by Officer Oberheim's partner.
The shooting is about the 111th of the year in Champaign and the second on the same day. A man was shot in downtown Champaign about 2:30 a.m.