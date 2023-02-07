URBANA — A Rantoul teen who admitted he fired a gun at a woman last year has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
Preston Sullivan, 17, of the 1300 block of Abram Drive, had originally been charged as an adult with a more serious count of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting the woman outside a graduation party May 29 in Rantoul.
Under a plea agreement worked out by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Sullivan’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, Sullivan will serve an indeterminate number of years in juvenile prison, but not beyond his 21st birthday.
However, if he fails at any aspect of the sentence in the juvenile system, designed to allow him to serve less time, then he will have to serve a 10-year sentence as an adult.
In return for his plea to the hybrid sentence, Rietz agreed to dismiss the more-serious charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Judge Anna Benjamin accepted Sullivan’s plea Tuesday but set a sentencing confirmation hearing for Feb. 28 so that she can review a social history that will be prepared on Sullivan to make sure that his sentence is appropriate. Rietz said earlier that Sullivan, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, had no prior adjudications.
Rietz said on May 29, a 27-year-old woman was at her parents’ home on Abram Drive when her 12-year-old nephew came in and reported he was being harassed at the party down the street.
The woman went there and was confronting the person who was bullying her nephew, Rietz said, when Sullivan “interjected” himself into their discussion.
Rietz said the woman then got into a physical confrontation with Sullivan, who produced a gun from his clothing, shot her, and ran away. Police found a 9 mm casing nearby.
He later returned to the scene and admitted to police that he was arguing with the woman but suggested that someone else had shot her.
Rietz said a search of Sullivan’s room in his home turned up a 9 mm round and a 9 mm casing in his desk. The victim picked him out of a photo lineup as the person who shot her, Rietz said.
The victim was in court to witness Sullivan’s plea.