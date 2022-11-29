URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old earlier this month in that city.
Keshawn Brown, 17, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, was charged Tuesday with the first-degree murder of Nizeri L. Carter, 18.
The young woman was shot just before 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of North Elm Street, a few blocks north of Spalding Park.
Information released by police at the time suggested that two masked gunmen fired on Ms. Carter.
“It appears that she was the intended target,” said Lt. Ben Newell, who had no information about the second suspect.
Ms. Carter was hit in the torso and leg and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in a private vehicle. She died there about three hours later.
Brown was arrested Monday in Normal, where he was being held in the detention center on charges unrelated to the murder. He’s now in custody in Champaign County.
Although he is a juvenile, charges of murder get automatically transferred to adult court for prosecution. Brown will turn 18 early next month.
Ms. Carter’s death was the ninth homicide of the year in Champaign, seven of which resulted from fatal shootings.
Police have made arrests in eight of those homicides, but none of those eight have yet gone to trial.