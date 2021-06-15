CHAMPAIGN — A 17-year-old who was shot in the chest Sunday night at a north Champaign apartment complex is expected to survive.
About 10 p.m., police were sent to the 1200 block of Providence Circle for a report of shots fired.
While investigating, they were told that around 10:25 p.m., a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the chest had arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.
He was listed in stable condition Monday for what they called a non-life-threatening wound.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a total of 14 bullet casings from at least two different kinds of guns were found in the parking lot of the complex. Several apartments and vehicles were also damaged by gunfire, but only one victim has been reported to police.
As of Tuesday, there had been about 125 confirmed shooting incidents and five shooting deaths in Champaign this year.
Police ask anyone with information on the Sunday night shooting to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.