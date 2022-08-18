URBANA — A teenage girl who admitted she had a loaded gun on her at the Illinois Terminal back in the spring is complying with the rules of probation.
Erica Kirk, 17, of Champaign, was tried as an adult for unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a concealed gun on March 8.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz sought the transfer of Kirk’s case to adult court because of her many prior contacts with law enforcement and the fact that the juvenile justice system was running out of resources with which to help her.
Kirk pleaded guilty as an adult in June to unlawful use of weapons and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail with credit for time already served.
She admitted that she had a loaded .25-caliber automatic handgun in her coat pocket that Champaign police found when they broke up a fight at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., in which Kirk was involved.
Kirk had been sentenced to juvenile prison in 2019 for mob action for a violent fight that happened outside Centennial High School that year. The prison sentence followed other attempts at community-based sentences.
When she pleaded guilty in June to having the loaded gun, Judge Brett Olmstead ordered her to appear Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to see how she is doing.
A report given to the judge said that Kirk is doing everything she is supposed to be doing on probation.