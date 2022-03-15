URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old accused of firing shots outside Centennial High School last year will be tried as an adult.
Montres Reed, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West White Street, agreed Monday to the transfer to adult prosecution and was arraigned by Judge Anna Benjamin on a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He had been charged with the same crime in juvenile court five months ago following his Oct. 12 arrest.
In order for Benjamin to set bond, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz laid out the facts of the case for her.
Rietz said Champaign police Detective Steven Vogel would testify that about 1:40 p.m. Sept. 15, police were called to a report of shots fired on the north side of the high school property near John Street.
They found two sets of bullet casings: 11 9 mm casings north of the football field and two .45-caliber casings near a tree line.
Witnesses described the shooters and officers found surveillance video from the school that recorded the exchange of gunfire.
Based on the video, school staff identified Reed and Novodny Lemons, 17, who listed an address on Sheffield Road, both students, as the alleged shooters.
The shooting came shortly after an argument in the parking lot of the Piccadilly Liquor store across the street to the north, reportedly about disrespecting another Rantoul teen who had been fatally shot in January 2021 in Oakwood.
Rietz also had the judge take notice of Reed’s juvenile delinquency history, including a December 2019 adjudication from Vermilion County for unlawful use of a handgun.
He was on probation for that offense at the time of the alleged shooting outside Centennial.
Rietz also gave Benjamin reports from the Juvenile Detention Center documenting some of Reed’s misbehavior while in custody and an evaluation of Reed done by Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel.
Benjamin arraigned him on the Class X charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, set his bond at $250,000 and continued his case until April 19.
Because he turned 18 last month, Reed is now being held in the county jail instead of the Juvenile Detention Center.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.