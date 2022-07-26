URBANA — An Urbana man who received second-chance probation eight months ago for possession of a stolen motor vehicle has been charged with another vehicle theft.
Craig J. Brown, 18, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Austin Drive, was arraigned Tuesday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 1 felony.
On Saturday, Urbana police were called to Urbana Middle School, 1201 S. Vine St., because a van belonging to Arbor Management, the school’s food-service provider, was missing.
Police obtained surveillance video that showed Brown entering the school at a time when it was closed, then going into the Arbor Management office, where he allegedly took the keys to a Chevrolet box van, then stole the van.
The report said the van was located and Brown was found nearby. He admitted going into the school and taking the van. He had the key for it on him.
After hearing the facts, and that Brown’s only prior conviction was for taking a vehicle from the same school in the fall of 2021, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $5,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 30.
If convicted, Brown faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.