URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old accused of shooting at a vehicle outside a north Champaign gas station last week has been arrested.
Amarion M. Wright, who listed an address in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at a car about noon Oct. 22 outside the Circle K at 1503 N. Neil St., near Interstate 74.
He was arrested Wednesday on a warrant that had been issued by Judge Sam Limentato with a $750,000 bond.
A Champaign police report said a clerk heard shots, looked outside and saw a person shoot two or three times.
Surveillance video confirmed that a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt shot at a silver vehicle, hitting the front passenger side. The vehicle appeared to be occupied by the driver and a back-seat passenger.
After firing, the shooter walked to a nearby apartment on Edgebrook Drive and went inside, the surveillance video showed.
Police familiar with Wright were able to identify him from the surveillance video.
Officers found 10 spent 9 mm bullet casings in the parking lot.
Court records show that Wright is currently on parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice for a 2020 adjudication for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
He also had other juvenile convictions for mob action and robbery, according to court records.
If convicted in this case, he faces an extended term of between four and 30 years in prison because of those previous convictions.