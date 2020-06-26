URBANA — A man who told police he has “anger issues” has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting two teens Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
Carlos Jones, 18, who listed an address in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, as well as another in Danville, was arrested Thursday in the shootings that happened about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Gramercy Park Apartments in the 2100 block of West White Street.
After hearing the facts laid out by Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen, Judge Adam Dill set Jones’ bond at $750,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable-cause hearing on July 22.
Jones is also being held on an additional $10,000 bond stemming from a charge of driving under revocation alleging that he drove on Interstate 74 on May 8 when his license was revoked.
McQueen said the Tuesday melee started when a person began firing into a vehicle that contained at least four people that was in the Gramercy Park parking lot.
One of the occupants, a 16-year-old male, got out and ran and was shot in the leg as he fled. First responders found him where he fell and took him to the hospital.
About 30 minutes later, a second 16-year-old male showed up at Carle Foundation Hospital, also with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He told police he had been walking in the complex when he was hit.
McQueen said police obtained video from the complex's management that showed both the teen victims and two others inside a vehicle when another man, later identified as Jones, put gloves on, approached the vehicle, and began firing a gun into it.
Still images of that video were disseminated among police, one of whom recognized Jones.
On Thursday, officers saw Jones in a vehicle in the area of Springfield Avenue and Country Fair Drive, not far from the Gramercy parking lot. McQueen said an officer saw him make a quick movement beneath the driver’s seat.
Police stopped the vehicle, arrested Jones and found a 9 mm semiautomatic gun under the driver’s seat.
McQueen said Jones identified himself on the Gramercy Park surveillance video.
“He said he was angry but not angry at anything in particular,” McQueen said, adding that Jones is known to be part of one gang and the victims members of another.
Police received permission to search an apartment at Gramercy Park where Jones was known to stay and found clothing similar to what the alleged shooter was seen wearing in the surveillance video, McQueen said.
Asking for a high bond, McQueen told Dill that Jones had been to juvenile prison for a 2017 adjudication for possession of a stolen vehicle after having his probation revoked.
Assistant Public Defender Marcie Tio Sanchez said Jones lives with his mother in Danville, suffers from asthma and does not have the means to post a high bond.
Dill explained to Jones that if he’s convicted of the attempted-murder charges that allege he personally fired the gun, he faces 31 years to life behind bars.
The charges of aggravated battery with a gun carry a penalty of six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.