CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign 18-year-old died of her injuries at a local hospital Friday evening after being shot multiple times earlier in the day in the northern part of the city. Her death is being treated as a homicide.
According to a release from Champaign police, at 4:52 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of North Elm Street, a few blocks north of Spalding Park, for a report of a shooting with injuries. Shortly after arriving, they found out that the female victim had arrived at an area hospital via personal vehicle.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking along Elm when two unknown people in masks approached her on foot and opened fire, then quickly ran away.
Police said she was shot multiple times, sustaining one life-threatening wound to the torso and another wound to the leg. She was hospitalized in critical condition but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
The shooting is the ninth homicide of 2022 in Champaign. Six of the victims have died by gunfire.
No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to canvass the area for witnesses and potential video footage, and ask anyone in the area with exterior surveillance cameras or information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for the footage or information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.